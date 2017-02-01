 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
By Mal Fletcher, published 1/2/2017

The current calls for a ban on President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK are heartfelt. Yet in certain important respects they are also perhaps misguided or even, in some cases, disingenuous.

Yes,

If only the misguided protester had some interest in real problems. how about they all go to the countries he has band refugees from. Protest for democracy and freedom of religion and see how they go.
Posted by Cobber the hound, Wednesday, 1 February 2017 8:15:19 AM
How times have changed.

In November 2015 Therese May called for Trump to be banned from visiting the UK.

Now she's just finished elbowing others aside to be the first in line to let him grab her by the pussy.

Anyway, after the visit they were holding hands, she came away satisfied, and seemed to be happy.

Baroness Warsi is typical of the leftard zombies who think that lemon-sucking, and the blind adoration of totalitarian national socialism, is some kind of virtue-signalling.
Posted by Jardine K. Jardine, Wednesday, 1 February 2017 9:22:25 AM
Not only misguided, but stupid and childish. More and more people of the Left are against democracy, fairness and common sense.
Posted by ttbn, Wednesday, 1 February 2017 10:13:46 AM
People holding a passport from Israel are banned from many muslim countries including ('moderate' Malaysia). Never a word from the hypocrite leftist tantrum throwers or the abc luvvies.
Posted by runner, Wednesday, 1 February 2017 10:20:27 AM
