The Forum > Article Comments > Are calls for Trump state visit ban misguided? > Comments
Are calls for Trump state visit ban misguided? : CommentsBy Mal Fletcher, published 1/2/2017
The current calls for a ban on President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK are heartfelt. Yet in certain important respects they are also perhaps misguided or even, in some cases, disingenuous.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
If only the misguided protester had some interest in real problems. how about they all go to the countries he has band refugees from. Protest for democracy and freedom of religion and see how they go.