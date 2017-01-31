 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > Pain with trains lies mainly in the brains (or lack of them) > Comments

Pain with trains lies mainly in the brains (or lack of them) : Comments

By Ross Elliott, published 31/1/2017

Based on the last Census, the number of people who used rail – either in whole or in conjunction with some other form of transport – was 65,212. Not a big number.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
$83,000 per user, wow! It seems that mass transit systems are a hangover from the industrial revolution and make no sense in the digital age.
Posted by progressive pat, Tuesday, 31 January 2017 8:50:06 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy