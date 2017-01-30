The Forum > Article Comments > Violence without religion is just as terrifying > Comments
Violence without religion is just as terrifying : CommentsBy Kendall Galbraith, published 30/1/2017
Australia now faces a problematic social issue, in conveying a message that clearly deals with the tragedy and successfully separates the Islamic State connection to avoid further and unnecessary divisive discourse.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
Posted by Alan B., Monday, 30 January 2017 12:20:32 PM
yes it is true that secularism has so much in common with Islam. For a long period of time, Christ teachings influenced the West which made us the envy of the world. Now that every other ideology and ism including atheism/feminism has been embraced the West has become a lot more dangerous especially if you live in your mothers womb.
Posted by runner, Monday, 30 January 2017 12:31:24 PM
Thank you, Kendall,
Politicians like terrorism (in moderation) because it has the potential to build patriotism and unite the nation behind them, which in turn gives them more power. Senseless and non-ideological crimes, however, like the latest Melbourne attack, do not yield any such benefits for them. While they may shed tears and strongly denounce terrorism in public, they rub their hands with glee in the privacy of their homes when it occurs.
Posted by Yuyutsu, Monday, 30 January 2017 1:07:10 PM
Kendall, if you look at the definition of terrorism you will see that the State is a terrorist organisation, only it exempts itself from the definition.
"the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims."
(Some definitions say "unofficial" instead of unlawful.)
So if you use violence and intimidation against people, especially civilians, in the pursuite of political aims, but you control the legislature and exempt yourself from the definition, then it's not terrorism, supposedly.
In reality, in ethics, in fact, in history, The State is a terrorist organisation. And ISIS is just an incipient State.
If ISIS successfully claims and exercises a legal monopoly of ultimate decision-making, backed by force and threats, over its subject territory, it will be a State in the true and ordinary sense of the term.
If it continues to extort money from its subject population, that will be called "taxation" and "fiscal policy". Its threats against its subject population will be called "legislation". It will be entitled to a seat the United Nations, just like all the other established legal terrorist organisations. And the leftards will assume it has all the same magical powers to cure the sick, fine-tune the weather, and create wealth out of nothing by printing special squiggles on paper. What is that but religious belief in a superbeing?
I don't know why you concentrate on the illegal terrorist organisations. A little convenient, isn't it? It is obvious that the legal and official ones are far bigger, far more criminal, and have done exponentially more damage, than the illegal or unofficial ones. Look at the USA, the UK, Russia and China for examples.
“The State” by Franz Oppenheimer
http://anarcho-capitalist.org/wp-content/pdfs/Oppenheimer%20(Franz)%20-%20The%20State%20Its%20History%20and%20Development%20Viewed%20Sociologically.pdf
“Anatomy of the State” by Murray Rothbard
https://mises.org/sites/default/files/Anatomy%20of%20the%20State_3.pdf
Posted by Jardine K. Jardine, Monday, 30 January 2017 2:33:17 PM
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
Even so, remove the alleged/claimed religious cover and those that engage in their mindless excesses, are just common Godless thugs, satan serving rapist's, baby murdering thugs, for whom no mindless excess is too much!
That said, and having opened death's door and had a peek, can testify, that which awaits each and every one of these moribund miscreants, is far more terrifying than anything they witnessed, engaged in or perpetrated on others!
So as you sow, so also shall you reap!
Do unto others as you would be done unto! Quote unquote.
Alan B.