 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > Erdogan's lust for power is destroying Turkey's democracy > Comments

Erdogan's lust for power is destroying Turkey's democracy : Comments

By Alon Ben-Meir, published 1/2/2017

For Erdogan, the coup attempt was a 'gift from God' that gave him the license to purge any individual or organization perceived to be his foe, particularly when his popularity was waning.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
Hit the nail right on the head there Alon! Been saying much for ages!

Would that a few more "thinkers" could be just as frank and fearless!

This power lusting lunatic would start WW111 and Armageddon, if that's what it took to keep him in power!?
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Wednesday, 1 February 2017 11:41:28 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy