Australia Day needn’t be an ideological battleground : Comments

By Graham Young, published 27/1/2017

We celebrated two Australia Days this year. The bad news is that they were on the same date as each other and not only will there be no extra holiday but half the population wasn't able to see what the other half celebrated.

In the advertisement there was just one who was not amused - the barbecue lamb!

In reality, there are many more of us, lambs who are not amused by the politicians' feasts.
Posted by Yuyutsu, Friday, 27 January 2017 12:18:23 PM
Firstly, if a camp dwells where the consensus is to abandon the celebration of Australia Day altogether, I'm firmly in that camp!.

And I'm not alone. The huge money waste towards fireworks on New Year's eave, exploding from Sydney harbour bridge, was pathetically non-matched by a fizzer of an event on Australia day from Darling Harbour.

Let us match New Years eave celebrations with Chinese New Years celebrations, and be honest!
Posted by diver dan, Friday, 27 January 2017 1:05:15 PM
