 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > Blasphemy laws desecrate democratic rights > Comments

Blasphemy laws desecrate democratic rights : Comments

By Amanda Stoker, published 25/1/2017

The Grand Mufti’s approach is draconian, oppressive and stifling of the fundamental value of free speech.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
Amanda, you must be aware that FGM/FGC is unlawful throughout Australia. Hence to suggest that criticism of the practice or of instances of it would itself be unlawful under the Racial Discrimination Act and would lead to the critic's being 'dragged through the Australian Human Rights Commission and probably the Courts' as well as subject to the 'slur of being an accused bigot', is a little far-fetched.

To suggest that anti-discrimination provisions would amount to the prohibition of blasphemy is also far-fetched. I am not sure if you are aware of the breadth of provisions against blasphemy that continue to operate in Australia (eg 'Blasphemy in Australia: The rags and remnants of persecution?', in Templeman J (ed.), Blasphemy and Freedom of Expression, Cambridge UP, 2017), and these provisions are rarely even acknowledged as existing, let alone subject to criticism. Helen Pringle
Posted by isabelberners, Wednesday, 25 January 2017 2:17:14 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy