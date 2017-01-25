The Forum > Article Comments > Blasphemy laws desecrate democratic rights > Comments
Blasphemy laws desecrate democratic rights : CommentsBy Amanda Stoker, published 25/1/2017
The Grand Mufti’s approach is draconian, oppressive and stifling of the fundamental value of free speech.
Posted by isabelberners, Wednesday, 25 January 2017 2:17:14 PM
To suggest that anti-discrimination provisions would amount to the prohibition of blasphemy is also far-fetched. I am not sure if you are aware of the breadth of provisions against blasphemy that continue to operate in Australia (eg 'Blasphemy in Australia: The rags and remnants of persecution?', in Templeman J (ed.), Blasphemy and Freedom of Expression, Cambridge UP, 2017), and these provisions are rarely even acknowledged as existing, let alone subject to criticism. Helen Pringle