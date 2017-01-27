The Forum > Article Comments > NSW council amalgamations > Comments
NSW council amalgamations : Comments By Bob Ryan, published 27/1/2017
Looking to the historical records of democratic governments worldwide, we find many instances of governments acting within the law, but against the wishes and intentions of their people.
Posted by fool on hill, Friday, 27 January 2017 1:49:45 PM
Seems you confuse representative democracy with direct democracy.
I suggest you acquaint yourself with the difference.
We can and must have direct democracy.
All evils flow from your 'accepted representative democracy'.
It is not accepted, therein lies the rub. There is, rubbed-in, the lies.
Our councils have become empires of their own, run by oligarchies and folk with enough leisure time to be able to do the job, infiltrated by party politics, to boot.
Through the obscenity of placing our housing market on the international bidding stage, valuations have rocketed, rates are astronomical, and a poor house owner's largest spend, out of an impoverished purse, is the Council's taxes, called rates.
Get rid of the Councils altogether, they are a burden, and luxuriate, in their leather and silk ivory towers, at our expense!
Be off with the Councils, I say.