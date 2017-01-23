The Forum > Article Comments > The shortcomings of the International Conference for Peace > Comments
The shortcomings of the International Conference for Peace : CommentsBy Alon Ben-Meir, published 23/1/2017
Of main concern to the conferees was Trump's campaign promise to relocate the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
Posted by Aspley, Monday, 23 January 2017 2:14:07 PM
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
If it was meant to send a 'message' to Trump, then it may well have done so.
Probably not the message that they wanted to send though...