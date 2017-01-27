The Forum > Article Comments > Partners for growth > Comments
Partners for growth : CommentsBy David Leyonhjelm, published 27/1/2017
We find out whether we are in recession on the 1st of March 2017, and there are only seven sitting days in the Senate prior to this.
Posted by simplesimon, Friday, 27 January 2017 3:39:36 PM
I like the sentiments expressed in the article but lets be honest this is not going to happen.
If you want jobs and prosperity start by making available this country's abundent energy to be used by industry to produce efficiently products for export and create jobs.
lower the cost of housing by considerably reducing taxes on new housing - 35 to 40 % of the cost of a new house is tax !
Change the national perception that the government will fix everything - very difficult.
Governments can only Tax, Spend and Regulate. Australiand pay an inordinate amount of tax to mis-managing councils, supporting the huge beaucracies of state governments and the federal governments over spending first then wondering where the money is comming from. Here we are left with the unedifying sight of the Federal Government trying to balance the budget on the backs of smokers. BTW I do not smoke.