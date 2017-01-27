The Forum > Article Comments > Victorian policies fail to protect taxpayers from disability fund embezzlement > Comments
Victorian policies fail to protect taxpayers from disability fund embezzlement : CommentsBy Patricia Eisele, published 27/1/2017
Karen is at the mercy of her adoptive family's personal spending habits, which often take priority over her disability needs.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
Posted by Big Nana, Friday, 27 January 2017 11:51:40 AM
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
However, if all else fails, surely the woman could find a lawyer to take on her cause. This would ensure she had access to all her rights.