The Forum > Article Comments > Notes on Trump > Comments
Notes on Trump : CommentsBy Arthur Dent, published 23/1/2017
So the result in two years could be that the US has shifted from a two party system in which both parties support globalism to a two party system in which both parties oppose globalism.
Posted by ttbn, Monday, 23 January 2017 9:08:12 AM
Interesting times ahead that's for sure.
Here's what Trump's biographers have to say on
what kind of President Trump will make:
http://www.cbc.co.news.world/he-wants-americans-to-love-him-trump-biographers-on-what-kind-of-president-he-ll-be-1.3942840
Posted by Foxy, Monday, 23 January 2017 9:22:59 AM
cont'd ...
Apologies for another typo:
http://www.cbc.ca/news/world/he-wants-americans-to-love-him-trump-biographers-on-what-kind-of-president-he-ll-be-1.3942840
Posted by Foxy, Monday, 23 January 2017 9:27:41 AM
"The big event was Trump beating the entire Republican establishment as a complete outsider in a hostile takeover."
Trump didn't just beat the Republican establishment.
First beat all the other Republican candidates, as well as the Republican establishment.
Then he beat Hillary Clinton and he beat Barack Obama,who campaigned for her.
He also beat the MSM, he beat Silicon Valley and he beat Hollywood, he beat the Bankers and the entire existing US establishment.
One thing that has really become apparent to me over this election campaign is how truly unintelligent the 'so-called highly educated' liberal left actually are.
It's as if they 'think' they are intelligent and that they have some sort of educated moral superiority, when in actuality they don't have a clue about anything, completely by the way they act.
If you ask them why they oppose Trump they will come up with the dumbest arguments that barely even make rational sense. They are basically an uninformed bunch of retards, with completely shallow characters and ethics.
They can't win a rational argument, resorting to screaming 'racism' 'xenophobe' 'pussy grabber' etc. because they don't rally have a real argument. Most of the time they can't even have a rational discussion.
They are in my opinion complete nutcases.
I took the time to look at some liberal left sites, to see what they have to say about Trump's inaugruation, and truly they are a bunch of brainwashed retards still spitting out these half-baked talking points like mindless jellyfish.
How on earth did it come to all this?
How did we all get so damn divided?
I look in somewhat amazement at the collective stupidity.
Posted by Armchair Critic, Monday, 23 January 2017 9:50:15 AM
It is also difficult to understand how people posing as the intelligentsia still don't 'get it'. They have been, and remain, so unimaginative! They continue to waffle on about things that don't matter, unable to to handle the downfall of the corrupt and incompetent past that they have been led to believe in. As Mark Stein observes, Trump has wiped out two evil dynasties - the Bushes and the Clintons - and, if you didn't see it coming, you cannot expect anyone to listen to you now.