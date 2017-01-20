The Forum > Article Comments > Removing the right to protect our children > Comments
Removing the right to protect our children : Comments
By Bekah Bel, published 20/1/2017
The regulation that forces you to ask for permission to protect your child, and then makes you wait for that permission to be granted.
Posted by progressive pat, Friday, 20 January 2017 9:16:43 AM
Responsible home schooling represented by tested bona fide academic results? Yes and why not!?
Exclusive/selective/subjective or home based, inculcated from infancy, antisocial/insidious anti-christian indoctrination?
Hell no! And never ever!
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Friday, 20 January 2017 9:47:18 AM
Only a very, very few children are subject to the horrors referred to by this woman, who is "home educating her three children". The few are always a 'bit odd'; they have a little something about them that makes them stand put from the rest. Clue: perhaps it's the parents. After all, they are introduced to their peers at school and society in general on the same terms, under the same conditions. When 99.9% of kids are getting on fine, surely it's possible that your own dear sebastian has a problem? And, it could be that the problem is parental.
When I started reading this, a nasty incident from my own childhood came back to me. Primary school age, I was, and this woman bustled up to me dragging a miserable looking kid I had never laid eyes, and accused me of odering her wretch to take off his clothes at some time in the recent past. When the wretch squeaked, "I wasn't him",off she marched without a by-your-leave. I never saw them again. Perhaps they withdrew from the world into home schooling, and Lord knows what sort of strange existence where they - at least mother - felt safe.
There were some really weird people, even then. But now, they want to make their peculiarities public and complain to the rest of us about them; and, they are encouraged to do so with the help of the welfare and victim industries.
Some people should definitely NOT be parents. There should be no right to bring up a child to believe that he or is a victim needing to be constantly cocooned by a parents with problems.
Posted by ttbn, Friday, 20 January 2017 9:58:19 AM
A friend was explaining to me a few days ago how parents lose most of their rights the second they obtain a birth certificate.
Basically your child is a ward of the state, and parents are just the 'people' responsible for maintaining until they become adults.
If I was to take a guess a what this attack on homeschooling is about, I'd probably say 'Safe Schools'.
There has been an increase in the number of parents choosing to homeschool their children, but I don't know the state by state statistics.
There was another story on OLO a few months back in regards to Safe Schools not providing information regarding which schools are part of the program.
http://www.onlineopinion.com.au/view.asp?article=18731
I believe these measures are to head off any parent wanting to avoid 'Safe Schools'.
Suddenly the government can say 'the parent did not follow the correct procedures and was not acting in the interests of the child' and then they have a reason to take your child.
So I look up the Education Minister and Roz Ward and this is what I get.
Nice pic, don't they look like best buddies?
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/education/safe-schools-architect-quits-body-over-appalling-flag-post/news-story/6241565056a4641611a9e994ae27ec9c
He said same-sex-attracted and gender-diverse people were more likely to be bullied and most of that bullying occurred in schools. “Safe Schools Coalition is an anti-bullying, a universal program in our schools and it saves lives,” he said.
So the Andrews Labor Government Education Minister is Pro Safe Schools (no surprise) and there is no shortage of articles where he proclaims its benefits and it's importance.
They even increased the funding by $300,000 after the government took over it's management
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-05-15/safe-schools-victoria-reignites-feud-with-canberra-over-program/7415452
And So Bekah Bel, this has nothing to with you, it's about enforcing their indoctrination of children.
One last point, this whole Safe Schools program reeks of bullying, only towards parents instead.
They are hypocrites (mentalcases) pushing the same bullying ideology they are purported to be against.
It's complete madness.
Posted by Armchair Critic, Friday, 20 January 2017 10:16:48 AM
Ttbn..
There is also an interesting extension to your account.
Rich kids are cocooned in areas of expensive real estate: thus attend more civilised schools.
Many of the poor with children tend to be forced into a colony of destitute thinking. Many parents fight against this ineffectivly.
Their way around this, is private schooling. The first economical line of defence is a Catholic school, where parents hope the rule of order will be more rigid and protective of their children.
Other more astute parents become quickly aware of the left leaning odd ball public school system early. Probably by bad personal experience, leading to a bias against the public school system. Note the objections to safe school pro homosexual content and its exposed intent, for example.
So, as an economic alternative, parents, more from panic than good sense, choose to home school their children.
Obviously, being a member of the working class, working the necessary hours needed to earn enough for survival, home schooling would be difficult to near impossible, given the time constraints necessarily invested into working those long hours!
Posted by diver dan, Friday, 20 January 2017 10:36:39 AM
http://www.smh.com.au/nsw/homeschooled-kids-perform-better-in-naplan-report-20160204-gmlgu9.html