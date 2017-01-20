 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
Paris buries Palestine and UN Security Council Resolution 2334 : Comments

By David Singer, published 20/1/2017

Perhaps the Security Council and the Paris participants should now consider the 'two-state solution' first envisaged in 1922.

Clever David!

In one foul swoop you have dismantled the Camp David peace accord, years of patient inch by glacial inch negotiation and befouled the memory of the murdered Martyrs who figured so prominently in the road map and a two state solution!

On the one hand, you have nothing whatsoever to say about President Putin's patent manipulation of the Russian constitution and effectively cancel democracy, freedom of the press and freedom of speech in that country, that then allows him to stand for election for his lifetime?

And then have the unmitigated gaul to suggest a peace process should be completely wound up because one partner fails to enforce democratic ideals?

If the patent gerrymander conferred on the current Israeli Government, is not an effective dismantling of the so called democratic process? And effectively encouraged, with ostensibly illegal Jewish settlement!? Then what is?

Whatever you say it is or find convenient?
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Friday, 20 January 2017 10:20:26 AM
My Knesset spooks* report:

"Netanyahu is unusually happy today

As Trump's Inauguration is imminent, just one sleep away."

* http://www.mossad.gov.il/eng/careers/Pages/default.aspx
Posted by plantagenet, Friday, 20 January 2017 10:53:45 AM
