The Forum > Article Comments > Free speech is a lot more than 18C > Comments
Free speech is a lot more than 18C : CommentsBy David Leyonhjelm, published 20/1/2017
There is other legislation that contains restrictions on speech just as oppressive and infantile as Section 18c of the Racial Discrimination Act.
Posted by Loudmouth, Friday, 20 January 2017 8:25:14 AM
Religious ideas are precisely those which open themselves up to completely legal scrutiny, criticism, scepticism and derision. They are precisely the fields which contend with free speech in a democratic society. Religion is thus beyond the bounds of Section 18 (c).
Joe