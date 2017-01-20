 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum > Article Comments > Free speech is a lot more than 18C > Comments

Free speech is a lot more than 18C : Comments

By David Leyonhjelm, published 20/1/2017

There is other legislation that contains restrictions on speech just as oppressive and infantile as Section 18c of the Racial Discrimination Act.

I hope we never get to the stage in the erosion of human rights in Australia when it is a criminal offence to criticise religious beliefs, such as virgin birth or burning bushes or the miracles of some saint. Religions and ideologies are NOT ethnic, they are not national, they are not 'racial'. They are bodies of ideas, of how the world came to be and the proper social relationships between people in it, and by definition, they are put up by adherents in opposition to counter-ideas.

Religious ideas are precisely those which open themselves up to completely legal scrutiny, criticism, scepticism and derision. They are precisely the fields which contend with free speech in a democratic society. Religion is thus beyond the bounds of Section 18 (c).

Joe
Posted by Loudmouth, Friday, 20 January 2017 8:25:14 AM
