 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > A good news story about Australia’s past > Comments

A good news story about Australia’s past : Comments

By Don Aitkin, published 19/1/2017

So much of our media news is dire that I thought it would be good to start the year with a story of virtue and prosperity.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
Tenant farmers? Who'd have thought? And then we wonder why the master servant mindset, is alive and well in stodgy non progressive conservative circles and their love affair with old relics?

The news is dire! Perhaps if we just all ignore it it'll go away, or retreat like arctic ice? In the interim, if you've got to bury the head somewhere? Why not the vainglorious past?
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Thursday, 19 January 2017 10:33:41 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
Hey Al...

Chinese and homosexuals are the new enemy. The past is long dead!
Posted by diver dan, Thursday, 19 January 2017 11:40:44 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
If the past is long dead D.D, why are you at war with folk never ever given a choice over their God given sexual orientation or their race!

Anyhow, it's a waste of time! Go back to what you were doing? Albeit with the eyes closed, your fingers jammed in your ears, while you sing none shall pass, none shall pass, at the top of your voice!

Let not the occassional stray fact get by and disturb or confound your ill-directed blatant bigotry!?
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Thursday, 19 January 2017 11:59:48 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy