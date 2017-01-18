The Forum > Article Comments > Australian climate change policy isn't working > Comments
Australian climate change policy isn't working : CommentsBy Peter Schrader, published 18/1/2017
The scare-mongering and wedge-politics around climate change policy needs to end. It has gone on too long.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
Hot and dry in Perth! How unusual for this time of the year! A bit like my own Adelaide, where the climate has been hot and dry for all my 73 years; except for winter,when it's cool to cold, and wet. Some people have the memories of goldfish. Ordinary, ever day experience- free of alarmism and hysteria drummed up by computer - indicates that little,if anything, has changed about the climate in any practical, meaningful way. Life goes on.
Dr. Peter Schraeder has been sleeping away in PUBLIC health, unaware that we have heard it all before, don't believe it, and are thoroughly browned off by it. There are many remote country areas in WA where he could make himself useful as a much needed GP, doing what be is actually trained to do. The climate does not need doctors poncing around politicising it. People need doctors. 'Doctors for the Environment' are as much use as the proverbial tits on a bull.