The Forum > Article Comments > Pathological terror: health fears ahead of Trump's inauguration > Comments
Pathological terror: health fears ahead of Trump's inauguration : CommentsBy Binoy Kampmark, published 19/1/2017
Illness, fear, bodily pathologies feed into the language of the protest; placards waved with a stunned air of foreboding anticipating the assault on the Obama administration's healthcare efforts.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
Posted by diver dan, Thursday, 19 January 2017 9:41:50 AM
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
10cc, ....they were dancing in the street,at the local dance; at the local county jail....
Load up, load up, load up, the rubber bullets....
Hope they do!