The Forum > Article Comments > Oil prices running out of reasons to rally > Comments

Oil prices running out of reasons to rally : Comments

By Nicholas Cunningham, published 17/1/2017

Oil output is up roughly 300,000 bpd from summer lows, with more supply expected to come online in the months ahead as drilling picks up pace.

The new market psychology could be 'let's not frighten the horses'. Some say we are at peak liquid fuel supply now and that the crude oil price will soon hit $US75 a barrel
http://peakenergy.blogspot.com.au/2017/01/hsbc-global-oil-supply-report-september.html
Does that mean petrol in Australia will get to $A2 per litre?

If Joe Public twigs to the finiteness of oil then electric cars look more appealing hence the under-reaction to oil supply incidents. I think we'll start to panic in the 2020s when oil depletion can't be denied.
Posted by Taswegian, Tuesday, 17 January 2017 8:55:58 AM
As long as some folk have valves they can open or close and act as a covertly colluding cartel? This market manipulation and the disastrous economic consequences will continue!

The price is manipulated upwards and hey presto, the multi million dollar rigs once again dominate the sky line? Then the valves are reopened and lots of little folk lose their shirts/retirement nest eggs! On and on!

Mr Trump? Change? In your dreams buddy!

And or, not until our energy policy includes the ultra rapid development of cheaper than coal, abundant Thorium!

Until then enjoy the roller coaster ride, courtesy of OPEC!

Ah well, like frogs being very slowly brought to the boil, poor dumb fools, never ever learn!

I'd imagine if frogs could be ever taught to read and read history? Unlikely as that may be! They'd still not learn the lessons of history or decide their own fate, via some semblance of self determination!?

Croak, croak, croak, ah, hot springs, warm and comfortable isn't it George? George! Oh sh!t, Gee or!
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Tuesday, 17 January 2017 11:24:15 AM
