The Forum > Article Comments > Trump not that bad > Comments
Trump not that bad : CommentsBy Peter Coates, published 18/1/2017
Trump's rise recognises the superiority of power over international law and the advantages of being proactive rather than reactive.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
Posted by JohnBennetts, Wednesday, 18 January 2017 11:08:47 AM
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
Trump is not "not that bad". If that's the best that you can say about a man, then he is indeed "bad". The only question is "how bad". He is still a bad man and a poor choice.
Whether raw power or international law is dominant is irrelevant. Raw power ie, bullying on a grand scale, is not preferable to the absence of bullying. International law won't simply disappear because someone says that this is so... it might be ignored by some and for a while, but this was always so.
This situation is actually normal. Nothing much has changed, except that a know-nothing, loudmouth, arrogant, sexist, racist, stupid man will soon become President of USA. He will learn on the job some of the limitations to his fantastical vision of his own omnipotence. Where he does not learn, he will fail.
We, on the sidelines will also learn much... but will we understand?