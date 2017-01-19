The Forum > Article Comments > The clash of sentiments, or the monarchy-republic debate in Australia > Comments
The clash of sentiments, or the monarchy-republic debate in Australia : CommentsBy Stephen Chavura, published 19/1/2017
Australia is in an interesting situation, for there seems no good positive reason to stay a monarchy and no good positive reason to switch to a republic.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- 2
- ›
- All
An interesting piece,though,which indicates that the republic nonsense is a waste of time. Australia has some actually vital matters to deal with, starting with an all-time low in government.