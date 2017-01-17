The Forum > Article Comments > An America after Trump > Comments
We may conclude that this is the final verdict on the American Experiment; that the philosophies that founded the nation have come home to roost.
Posted by Cobber the hound, Tuesday, 17 January 2017 8:50:19 AM
I'm sick of U.S politics, too. We have enough problems with our our political class. I am also sick this Sells character politicizing Christianity, as he does. He knows little about a subject he claims as his own, and absolutely nothing about politics or humanity.
Posted by ttbn, Tuesday, 17 January 2017 9:39:49 AM
It boils down to the difference between shame and remorse: http://www.kimleatherdale.com/self-care/shame-versus-remorse-going-to-the-garden-to-eat-worms
While churches created a culture of shame for centuries, true remorse was mainly absent. Where the weed of shame grows, remorse cannot.
Yes, Trump does not exhibit remorse, but unlike those who came before him, he exhibits no shame and this is half a step forward.
When the gods and the daemons churned up the ocean together in order to retrieve the nectar of immortality, http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kshir_Sagar#The_Churning_of_the_Ocean ,the first thing that came out of the waters was a terrible poison.
Here, gods and daemons symbolise our mental/psychic/emotional propensities and ocean symbolises unconsciousness: shame is a poison. When doing self-reflection, shame is among the first things to come up. It should be briefly acknowledged, but set aside: far better treasures await in the deepness of our mind. Incidences of guilt, the memory of specific wrong things that we have done or failed to do will then also surface, terrible as they might be, but we should not stop there either.
Yes, at some level we are sinners, but this does not sum us up: deeper still, we are divine and when self-examination goes long enough and deep enough, we will discover this.
While confession is a great technique, always saving a stock of shame for next-Sunday's confession defeats its purpose. It's cheating!
While bombastic declarations can possibly trigger self-inspection, no declarations are a substitute to self-inspection. This is indeed a mistake of some New-Age churches, but so is the mistake of traditional churches which feeds people with verbal answers. The one tells us that we are great, the other tells us that we are small, but both remain a mere untested concept. Only when we delve deep inside can we truly know whether we are good or evil.
Trump is no saint, but neither were his predecessors. The road to sainthood requires exposing one's ego with all its ugliness, otherwise it would fester inside, possibly as a secret feeling of "holier than thou". The egos of former presidents were not nicer, only better hidden.
Posted by Yuyutsu, Tuesday, 17 January 2017 9:40:27 AM
Sells:
We heard all these arguments before the election. For nearly a year we heard them trotted out every day. The majority of Americans heard them and they rejected them. However much you want to envelop yourself in denial Donald Trump is the president.
What are you doing about that reality? Why are you just reviving the same old arguments ‘parrot fashion’? If they were losing arguments before the election then they remain losing arguments. If you do not think Trump should be president then what is you plan to have him impeached? What evidence do you have that as president he has shown himself unfit for that office?
You behaviour is totally illogical. Here is a situation over which you have absolutely no control and yet you continue to waste your time writing about it. Every time you open your mouth you condemn yourself because there is no purpose to opening your mouth if what you say is irrelevant.
You are trying to use the opportunity to convince yourself of the arguments in favour of Christianity. Who would be convinced about arguments for Christianity from a person who shows himself to act with such stupidity and lack of integrity in other fundamental areas?
Posted by phanto, Tuesday, 17 January 2017 9:52:21 AM
The Church should be at the forefront of absolutely nothing.
It has been trying to re-invent itself since it was shown to be irrelevant to Society.
Church and Politics have started far too many wars in the past.
Better it sticks to those few who truly believe,that is ,the handful who turn up to your services regularly !
Posted by Aspley, Tuesday, 17 January 2017 9:52:23 AM
Anyone who would prefer Obama to Trump, or the drovers dog is a "BL00DY IDIOT", & simply making a fool of themselves, voicing that opinion.
Isn't it a pity that our PM, opposition leader, & the ratbag Green leader have all done it? Hang on, it actually gives us a guide on how not to vote in future, so perhaps a good thing. Saves us a fortune in sending them to his inauguration too.
Posted by Hasbeen, Tuesday, 17 January 2017 9:57:15 AM
The reality will be different Trump will do the usual thing he try to drive some change, pretty soon he will wade into the political molasses and any momentum he had will dissipate and he'll be allowed to tinker for the rest of his presidency.
The democrats have themselves to blame. They have all but given up on wining state, and federal seat and have been concentrating on wining the White house. They then throw up a candidate like Clinton.