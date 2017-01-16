The Forum > Article Comments > Meryl and her streeple > Comments
Meryl and her streeple : Comments By Louis O'Neill, published 16/1/2017
Why does she feel the need to turn the Golden Globes into her own political monologue?
It makes a mockery of the whole award process. No one will be able to take these awards seriously again whenever they are used for political purposes.
She may deserve the award on her merits but so too would many other actors who probably were not prepared to compromise their integrity in the same way.