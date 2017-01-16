 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum > Article Comments > Meryl and her streeple > Comments

Meryl and her streeple : Comments

By Louis O'Neill, published 16/1/2017

Why does she feel the need to turn the Golden Globes into her own political monologue?

If Streep had any integrity she would not have promoted her political opinions on that stage. There will always be the suspicion that she was given that award because it would give her a platform to spout the political views of the judges or the organisers.

It makes a mockery of the whole award process. No one will be able to take these awards seriously again whenever they are used for political purposes.

She may deserve the award on her merits but so too would many other actors who probably were not prepared to compromise their integrity in the same way.
Posted by phanto, Monday, 16 January 2017 12:39:12 PM
«On January 8, as anyone with internet access will know, the 74th annual Golden Globes Awards ceremony occurred.»

Liar! I have internet access and I have no idea or interest to know what you are talking about.
Posted by Yuyutsu, Monday, 16 January 2017 12:44:42 PM
Seriously, who in their right mind would care enough to write a tedious article moaning because some Hollywood actress made a speech they disagreed with.
Posted by JBSH, Monday, 16 January 2017 2:19:15 PM
A pretty trivial subject, I think, but I cannot see why Streep or any other actor would think that their political views are of any interest to anyone. A favourite of mine, Denzel Washington, looked completely gobsmacked by Streep's outburst. Our own dual citizen, Nicole Kidman, was forced by the media to explain herself after she said that they should get behind Trump because he was elected via the democratic process on which the U.S is built. Hollywood is totally unreal, and so are the people in it. They should stick to their self-congratulatory award nights - same as real estate floggers giving each other prizes - and leave the real world to the adults.
Posted by ttbn, Monday, 16 January 2017 2:39:02 PM
This was an American actress taking the time
as an American citizen to voice her feelings
on a situation that had been caused by the
President-elect of her country. She wanted to
make her feelings known regarding people in
positions of power, the duty of the media
and bullying in general. As far as I'm concerned
she had every right to do that. Those who
disagree are under no obligation to read or take
any notice of her comments which were directed
to an American audience. An audience to whom
she and her opinions matter a great deal.
Obviously.
Posted by Foxy, Monday, 16 January 2017 2:44:10 PM
Foxy:

There were hundreds of Americans in the theatre that night. Streep was one of them. Why should she have the stage to express her political views over and above all the others? Does her acting credentials give her more reason than anyone else to be given that opportunity? By what criteria would you judge who has the right to express their views? There is none because everyone there was equally qualified to express their views. So, either give everyone that opportunity, which would be totally impractical, or give it to none of them.

She was not expressing ‘feelings’ but opinions about the suitability of Trump to be president. She is no more entitled to express her political opinions than anyone else in that room. That was not the purpose of the gathering. She hijacked it for her own selfish ends.

She tried to suggest that Trump was a bully and therefore unfit to be president. The example of his bullying that she chose should in no way disqualify him to be president since there is no good reason why the person who was on the receiving end of Trump’s mockery would be affected by it. A person with a disability knows that they are in no way responsible for their disability and so there is no good reason why they should be offended by someone mocking their disability.

It was patronising of her to use that journalist as fodder for her bitterness since she obviously thinks that a person with a disability should be offended. She does not understand disability but acted as if she did.
Posted by phanto, Monday, 16 January 2017 3:38:10 PM
