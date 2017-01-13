The Forum > Article Comments > Affair of Channel Seven's CEO exposes mixed societal mores > Comments
Affair of Channel Seven's CEO exposes mixed societal mores : CommentsBy Brendan O'Reilly, published 13/1/2017
The other side of the coin is that those whose private lives are placed in the public spotlight against their wishes, can suffer great embarrassment.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
Posted by Alan B., Friday, 13 January 2017 11:47:24 AM
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
What good for the goose is also good for the gander!
These folk work in an industry that is trigger happy when it comes to sexual scandal? And if you can't stand the heat stay out of the kitchen or join Trump and call it false news, locker room bloke stuff, taken out of context or whatever; and just tough it out.
That said, I have little time for folks who set themselves up as arbitrators of moralistic behavior, then go about as if the moral code is a foreign country as it applies to their lives/code for living?
With family and friends suffering the subsequent, high profile and often costly consequences, when it all goes pear shaped? With the principle players, left largely unscathed and unrepentant?
That said, none of us know what we'd countenance, if we had money, power and effective control over the lives, prospects and incomes of others!?
Alan B.