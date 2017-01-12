The Forum > Article Comments > Byron nightmare > Comments
Byron nightmare : CommentsBy Sue Arnold, published 12/1/2017
Byron is not a 'green shire'. Money, greed and a complete inability of council to protect the natural assets and the beauty of this place will ensure its ultimate destruction.
But there is hope for sue yet, finally she realises the true nature of the greens.
Could I suggest to Byron residents, look to the example from a coastal resort town further south, (which all beach side towns in the Northern rivers of NSW are), where until the same brain dead rioted and burned police cars in the street, nothing was done.
Maybe a hint there for Sue!