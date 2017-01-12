 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
By Sue Arnold, published 12/1/2017

Byron is not a 'green shire'. Money, greed and a complete inability of council to protect the natural assets and the beauty of this place will ensure its ultimate destruction.

And not one mention of the Eco catastrophy of shark nets on beaches in this area, attempting to save idiots from themselves! The same idiots well described here no doubt. (a bit disappointing from an environmentalist).

But there is hope for sue yet, finally she realises the true nature of the greens.

Could I suggest to Byron residents, look to the example from a coastal resort town further south, (which all beach side towns in the Northern rivers of NSW are), where until the same brain dead rioted and burned police cars in the street, nothing was done.
Maybe a hint there for Sue!
Posted by diver dan, Thursday, 12 January 2017 8:54:16 AM
So calling police on 000 gets no response? eh...
If all locals have broken roads and faece parks there are council elections. If there are 3million visitors then profits bring shops.
I'm working on sharks, um..
Posted by nicknamenick, Thursday, 12 January 2017 10:04:37 AM
No. Can't have tourists ruining your paradise. If it wasn't for tourists, you would be living in grass huts, you wrinkly old fool. All environmentalists are selfish people who want to lock up bits of real estate for themselves. For mine, they are welcome to it. You need to be a deluded , leathery old hippy living in the past, to want inhabit such places.
Posted by ttbn, Thursday, 12 January 2017 10:25:00 AM
