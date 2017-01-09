The Forum > Article Comments > Two resolutions for the whole year > Comments
Two resolutions for the whole year : CommentsBy Valerie Yule, published 9/1/2017
We look at television to see the havoc that mankind is wreaking on the earth and in the sea. It is easy to think that this mankind is something other than ourselves.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
Plastic bags are a real problem but with you obfuscating and getting so many things wrong you divert attention from this.
I agree we should not just tax the plastic bag out of existence but keep on message, there is no reason we cannot replace them all.