By Valerie Yule, published 9/1/2017

We look at television to see the havoc that mankind is wreaking on the earth and in the sea. It is easy to think that this mankind is something other than ourselves.

Valerie you are letting your imagination run away with you. Cruise ships have to store all their waste and dump it when they reach port so they are out of this particular equation.
Plastic bags are a real problem but with you obfuscating and getting so many things wrong you divert attention from this.
I agree we should not just tax the plastic bag out of existence but keep on message, there is no reason we cannot replace them all.
Posted by JBowyer, Monday, 9 January 2017 9:28:58 AM
Plastic may be used in cigarettes to hasten non-smoking.
" Flame retardant plastic and fire resistant plastic compound materials are produced by RTP. "

It works for metho drinkers. " Denatured alcohol, also called methylated spirits has additives to make it poisonous, bad tasting, foul smelling or nauseating, to discourage recreational consumption.. Pyridine, methanol, or copper sulphate can be added to make denatured alcohol poisonous, and denatonium can be added to make it bitter."

Health warnings and arsenic may be included in drugs like Ice and Ecstasy.
Posted by nicknamenick, Monday, 9 January 2017 10:09:52 AM
Just another Left-wing catastrophist fantasy to demonstrate Valerie's moral superiority. Too bad she can't get the facts right.

Take plastic bags as an example: for a start, she's talking about lightweight HDPE plastic shopping bags, such as those used in supermarkets. There are many other types of plastic shopping bags, including the so-called "Green", reusable bags which are now SOLD by supermarkets to gullible people like Valerie.

Most HDPE bags are NOT single use: they are reused numerous times for numerous purposes, such as picking up dog droppings, carrying your kids' wet swim suits and towels home from the pool, lining small kitchen bins and storing out-of-season clothing, to name just a few. And most are correctly and harmlessly disposed of in the normal garbage collection and go to landfill along with all your other waste. If plastic shopping bags were not available for such purposes, what would be used? Most likely people would buy the various packs of plastic bin liners, also available in supermarkets. Or they'd slyly walk away from the dog droppings, and wet clothing would be allowed to ruin whatever other contents your kids have in their school bags.

And what would you use to carry home your groceries? The "Green" bags? Probably not, since many supermarket visits are not planned. You might, of course, if you're prepared to buy more "green" bags on every such unplanned visit and you'd soon have a cupboard full of them, until you ran out of space and sent the lot to landfill out of frustration.

The cost to produce and distribute plastic bags to retail outlets is considerable and the lighter the bags, the less the cost, particularly in terms of fuel burned: HDPE bags are by far the most economical to make and distribute because of their light weight, so the "green" bag's benefits are largely illusional. And eventually, no matter what type of bag you use, it will end up in landfill: the lightweight HDPE bags take up far less landfill space.

If there is a genuine problem with plastic bag litter, fine the perpetrators.
Posted by calwest, Monday, 9 January 2017 10:14:26 AM
For thousands of year until a few years ago, people carried goods without plastic bags, and still do in many places.
They had nothing for removing dog droppings though. What can we use instead of plastic bags for this purpose?
Posted by ozideas, Monday, 9 January 2017 10:31:13 AM
