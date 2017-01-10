 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > Ensuring the success of the French initiative > Comments

Ensuring the success of the French initiative : Comments

By Alon Ben-Meir, published 10/1/2017

Netanyahu feels confident that as president, Trump will restore the US' traditional support of Israel's position and provide it with political cover.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
I don't think anyone can rely on Mr Trump to take a firm and final position on anything?

How can anyone hope to know the mind of Mr Trump, when it remains a complete mystery to the aforementioned, or so it would seem?
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Tuesday, 10 January 2017 9:21:37 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy