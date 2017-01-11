The Forum > Article Comments > Euthanasia and assisted suicide laws - no one is ever satisfied > Comments
Euthanasia and assisted suicide laws - no one is ever satisfied : CommentsBy Paul Russell, published 11/1/2017
When we cross that clear bright line drawn and held in the one place for millenia, we do not simply crossover for the supposed few. If we cross for some, we cross for all.
Posted by Alan B., Wednesday, 11 January 2017 10:46:05 AM
Assisted suicide already exists and happens on a virtual daily basis in our larger urban hospitals, as pain management that eventually suppresses the life force? I would see changes to the law to decriminalize this outcome, which in some circles, is still regarded as murder?
Ditto abortion, even where carried out as a life saving medical procedure to protect the life of a mother! I have a sibling, who very nearly died with toxemia trying to carry a baby with completely incompatible tissue, full term.
She delivered a baby that very nearly killed her, that only survived hours as a consequence of the damage wrought by the mother's tissue rejecting immune system!
Had that pregnancy been terminated, the only changed outcome would have been for the mum, never ever able to fall pregnant ever again!
That said and back on topic. As long as folk can make a living will or issue a health directive. They can decide the quality of their death? Given a right to voluntary euthanize, sure to be abused?
As one commentator might have observed, where there's a will there's always a relative! And given that's so, sometimes putting an elderly relative down, might be kinder, than dispossessing them and incarcerating them in a nice but distant nursing home? One with a nice duck pond even, as well as unlock the assets of the elderly, for those that never ever earned it?
I recall a Gold Coast Grandmother who believed her cancer had returned and with great public fanfare and the assistance of Dr death committed assisted suicide? The subsequent autopsy revealed that her symptoms were the result of easily remedied multiple internal adhesion!
Now, I could recall even more inappropriate examples, but, given word limits, simply observe, euthanasia can never be used as a cure for (aged) depression!
Alan B.