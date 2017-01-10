 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > So, what went wrong with section 18C? > Comments

So, what went wrong with section 18C? : Comments

By John de Meyrick, published 10/1/2017

None of what the (then) Government appears to have intended or proposed is what section 18C says or does.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
What is wrong with 18c? Let me tell you. It is the capital S in stupid.
It demonstrates what we all know. There is no justice unless payed for. Free justice is worthless. Justice revolves around money, and lots of it.
18c is ALL about money, lots of it for free.
The answer? Remove compensation bennifits, and 18c is dead!
Posted by diver dan, Tuesday, 10 January 2017 8:17:09 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
As my Grandfather would say, you all need to take Bex and have a lie down. I'm concerned that as a barrister you seem to be a bit confused, as far as I'm aware only one person has had rulings against them in regards to 18C. All others have failed.

Are you suggesting that laws can be written so that they are so clear that breach of them is so obvious that mediation or trail isn't required. Or are you suggestion that civil actions would be eliminated by further clarity.

The reality is the laws have been tested in court and anybody considering action under 18c will be informed by the latest rulings. That how the laws work, surely you should understand this!
Posted by Cobber the hound, Tuesday, 10 January 2017 9:13:38 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
Hear, hear and well said Cobber!
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Tuesday, 10 January 2017 9:25:00 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
My grandma always included a 'cuppa tea" with the "Bex and a good lie down".
Posted by Cambo, Tuesday, 10 January 2017 9:29:09 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy