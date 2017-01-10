 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
By Binoy Kampmark, published 10/1/2017

Health becomes a casualty, giving medical researchers and doctors their cue to seek more grant money and study this grand narrative of self-inflicted human decline.

What I've noticed, in terms of intellectual development is the broad damage done to it by incestuious behaviour of family groups: By the promotion of homosexuality as a desirable alternative to normal and natural interactions in society between its members.
And of course, politicians and their scamming, and of other phanomina such as 18c of the racial discrimination act. Re; above article.

There is actually less pollution in London than a hundred a fifty years ago. What I have observed towards promotion of madness, is society and its fixation on the "stupid".
People have the need to actually get a life for themselves that promotes their own wellbeing. That may be living under a gum tree in a tent for some.

As for the dangers of living on busy roads. Most of that particular real estate was sold to new immigrants as cheap and affordable. (I note the authors name).
There are a potential of 1.2 billion Chinamen who are more than willing to exchange a 30th floor apartment in Beiling for a three million dollar apartment overlooking the Cahill expressway in the Sydney CBD. I'd suggest the last concern on their mind is dementia.

The point? People living on busy polluted roads is not about to change
Posted by diver dan, Tuesday, 10 January 2017 9:04:31 AM
Excellent well researched article, only the brain dead could ignore!

Even so, some regional planners want to stack and pack people into smaller more polluted places? Why? Because for some folk, their only God is the mighty dollar?

So what if demented folk live longer and in high care ultra expensive nursing homes, force fed statins that further diminish their cognitive abilities, always providing it remains big pharma's most lucrative profit earner!?

As long as planners and politicians see people, merely as numbers serving a flawed economic paradigm as its slaves? None of this will, as D.D., has noticed, change?

However, if sanity ever prevails, the inmates returned to their dorms/sedated and folks with still normal functioning cerebral cortex's put back in charge of the asylum?

Maybe some rationality will return and the economy made to serve us, instead of the current imposed (look mum, tinned people) example? And ridiculous in a land as large as Australia!

When that day finally dawns, we will, find a way, to roll out rapid rail and fibre to the home High speed N.B.N! And decarb the economy!

And see current transport options replaced with fully electric examples that don't bring with them the plethora of examples outlined in the article!

Just don't hold your breath waiting for calloused indifference to disappear and for sanity to finally prevail!?
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Tuesday, 10 January 2017 10:00:33 AM
