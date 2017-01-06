The Forum > Article Comments > NSW government's $10m koala plan a recipe for extinction > Comments
NSW government's $10m koala plan a recipe for extinction : CommentsBy Sue Arnold, published 6/1/2017
The review completely fails to address the primary cause of catastrophic Koala decline in the state: government mismanagement.
Posted by Alan B., Friday, 6 January 2017 10:19:21 AM
Or act to stop the (regular) cull of hundreds of healthy koalas on Kangaroo Island! Which instead, could have been HUMANELY captured, tranquilized and shipped elsewhere, where previous populations have been decimated!
Their lock it up and leave approach in "OUR" national parks have had disastrous consequences for threatened species, very nearly wiped out by the subsequent (guaranteed disaster in prospect) bush fires that resulted, when formerly grazed forest is locked and left!
Yes, there's a case to be made on multiple grounds eliminating any and all clear felling of native forests, but not a single one, with regard to carefully managed selective logging!
Selective logging/summer grazing created publicly accessible fire trails, reduced fuel loads relatively safely and put sharp eyes, where they were permanently needed!
Now, Koalas have to take there own chances with feral cats, wild dogs and wild fires! All of which are far more dangerous than what we allowed in OUR forests previously!
Yes, hunting/culling of Koalas should be completely banned! And someone needs to ensure feral cats wild dogs and as always, errant greens get that message!
