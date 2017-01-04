 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum > Article Comments > The deep mystery of consciousness > Comments

The deep mystery of consciousness : Comments

By Peter Sellick, published 4/1/2017

There is an infinite qualitative difference between physical processes that are subject to physical laws and hence cannot transcend those laws and a conscious being who can be self-aware and act with intention.

Classic god of the gaps stuff, with all the problems that entails.

We all agree that it is difficult to explain consciousness. Does that mean that logically we just accept an evidence-free and untestable "explanation" from the theologians? I think not.
Posted by JBSH, Wednesday, 4 January 2017 8:32:10 AM
There are two books, both by the late Darryl Reanny, which deal with consciousness and physics. The death of forever and music of the mind.
The subject is viewed by Reanny, through the eyes of a molecular biologist , using comparative religion and physical science as the base for his conclusions
Posted by diver dan, Wednesday, 4 January 2017 8:52:50 AM
