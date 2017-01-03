 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
Here’s why non-government schools work better : Comments

By Kevin Donnelly, published 3/1/2017

The debate needs to shift from throwing more money after bad, a la Gonski, to identifying the most cost-effective way to use ­resources to raise standards.

There's no arguing with socialists because they refuse to learn - have learnt nothing from the last 100 years. They're still banging on with their stupid belief that if we just vest total control in government, we're going to end up in this wonderful extra-fair, extra-productive society. No matter how much their ideology produces blatant failure again and again and again, they simply never turn their brains on and re-think what they're saying.

All the arguments for government schooling are refuted here:
“Archipelagos of Educational Chaos” by Benjamin Marks
https://mises.org/system/tdf/19_2_5.pdf?file=1&type=document

The debate is over. The socialists lost. They cannot defend themselves without self-contradiction, and so cannot win.

All they have is the mere exercise of power, and that's all they ever had.

That's why it's so vitally important to them to have a stranglehold on the compulsory indoctrination of children in left-wing ideology.
Posted by Jardine K. Jardine, Tuesday, 3 January 2017 9:26:06 AM
The "socialists lost"? When did that happen? The socialists are still on top. Why else would Australian students still be spiralling to the bottom - below levels of countries still burning cow-dung for cooking. Speaking of which, cow dung will soon be the main source of energy in South Australia, where the socialists don't seem to know that they have "lost". The commos are still in charge here; they are still in charge in Victoria and Queensland, and the non-Labor premiers, plus Comrade Turnbull are doing their best to promote the hammer and sickle as well. Australia is rooted; backward, socialist cess-pool doesn't even begin to describe it.
Posted by ttbn, Tuesday, 3 January 2017 10:21:17 AM
Let us steer the conversation towards amelioration and not political tirades. The crux of the problem I believe is that students are not exposed to discipline under the pretence of "self-inquiry". Students are not pushed to the limit and thus lack the opportunity for inquiry in the first place.

Memorisation and rote learning is vital and not necessarily stifling creativity, which new-age education leaders seem to purport. It is as the article states necessary for higher-order cognition later in life. Government schools are slowly culling this out of their curriculum, much to the detriment of students.
Posted by IanHy, Tuesday, 3 January 2017 11:31:34 AM
