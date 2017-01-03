The Forum > Article Comments > Here’s why non-government schools work better > Comments
Here’s why non-government schools work better : CommentsBy Kevin Donnelly, published 3/1/2017
The debate needs to shift from throwing more money after bad, a la Gonski, to identifying the most cost-effective way to use resources to raise standards.
All the arguments for government schooling are refuted here:
“Archipelagos of Educational Chaos” by Benjamin Marks
https://mises.org/system/tdf/19_2_5.pdf?file=1&type=document
The debate is over. The socialists lost. They cannot defend themselves without self-contradiction, and so cannot win.
All they have is the mere exercise of power, and that's all they ever had.
That's why it's so vitally important to them to have a stranglehold on the compulsory indoctrination of children in left-wing ideology.