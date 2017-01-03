The Forum > Article Comments > Gender representation in film > Comments
Gender representation in film : CommentsBy Tim O'Hare, published 3/1/2017
If award nominations were entirely proportionate to the number of female film-makers (16%) then instead of receiving 2/28 nominations, female directors would receive 4 or 5.
Posted by Jardine K. Jardine, Tuesday, 3 January 2017 8:54:17 AM
Also Tim, you can't expect that people should be forced, on pain of prison and rape, to fund women's sexual and reproductive choices, and then stupidly assume that everything else in the world is going to function just as if this fact is not true.