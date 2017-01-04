 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > Boxing Day trade restrictions a blast from the past > Comments

Boxing Day trade restrictions a blast from the past : Comments

By John Slater, published 4/1/2017

For retail's scores of part time and casual employees, longer opening hours often mean being able to work shifts that suit them best. This is especially true for school and tertiary students.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
A "how to" , on the continuing dismantling of society.
On the other hand, the people fight back with local markets and trustworthy produce.
Posted by diver dan, Wednesday, 4 January 2017 8:59:56 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
Is it really too much to expect people to realise trading hours have absulutely nothing to do with government in a free enterprise society. There should be no regulations or dictats as to when a business operator actually operates. Free enterprise for dummies.
Posted by ttbn, Wednesday, 4 January 2017 9:17:25 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy