The reality of religiously-motivated terrorism in Australia
By Laurence Maher, published 30/12/2016
This was not a case involving a mental illness with an identifiable cause and treatment. What was of concern was MHK's 'adherence to ideas'.
Any belief system can be a source of good or evil, the cross over for these things is if you use your beliefs to drive the standards and behaviors of what you live by or do you use them to judge/condemn others.
I'm not sure What the Author would expect the Victorian Premier to do, other then to say that the idea that Terror acts are not part modern mainstream Islamic teaching.
"While Anti-balaka groups have been frequently described as Christian militias in the media this has been denied by Church leaders. Bishop Juan José Aguirre said: "But in no sense can it be said that the anti-balaka is a Christian group. The anti-balaka are made up of people of all kinds, terribly enraged, and including many people whom we call the 'dispossessed' – bandits, ex-prisoners, delinquents, criminals – who have got involved in these groups and are now extending, like a plague of locusts, across the whole of the CAR, murdering Muslims"."
Sound familiar?