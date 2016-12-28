 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > Super way to buy home > Comments

Super way to buy home : Comments

By Graham Young, published 28/12/2016

Ownership rates for Australians aged 25-34 have fallen from 60% to 48%, because an affordable housing loan is only a theoretical concept when you can’t afford the deposit.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
I think the double hit of removing negative gearing and allowing home ownership as a super investment would do wonders.

I also think decentralisation of the Australian economy would help as well, but that would take to much commitment by fed and state governments to every happen.
Posted by Cobber the hound, Wednesday, 28 December 2016 10:05:18 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy