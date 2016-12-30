The Forum > Article Comments > Why we need a 'conservative spring' > Comments
Why we need a 'conservative spring' : CommentsBy Dominic Perrottet, published 30/12/2016
There is a real danger here, just like Uber disrupted the taxi industry, that reactionary parties will displace the traditional conservative movement.
If conservatives really wish for a future outside of the grey greedy minority, perhaps they should acknowledge the younger generation as actually existing
Posted by diver dan, Friday, 30 December 2016 8:06:34 AM
Wow five pages to say nothing, I think the Author needs to have a good look at his speech and recognize that he is the very embodiment of why the two major parties are on the nose.
A vague hand waving at taxes and a little rise up about 18C and the usual look at the evil lefties and that's about it.
Looking at his resume shows that he is currently part of the Baird government, well get on with it son, all talk and no action is the problem.
Posted by Cobber the hound, Friday, 30 December 2016 8:34:56 AM
There is no such thing, any longer, as traditional conservatism in Australia. Both major parties are of the left - it is impossible to tell them apart- so there is nothing to disrupt. The ALP, with the conivance of the Greens, is hard Left; the Coalition is soft Left.
Posted by ttbn, Friday, 30 December 2016 8:48:54 AM
The only group showing any fight against the left today is the 'alt-right'. While the racism of the 'alt-right' may be too much for some, they are the only group vigorously defending and promoting the achievements of Western civilisation/culture. Not only that, they are very aggressive toward the left. This is exactly what is required. 'Conservatives', as the author points out, have been too timid in dealing with the left, and continue to be too timid. The 'alt-right' is now the spiritual beacon of Western civilisation.
Posted by Aristocrat, Friday, 30 December 2016 10:35:53 AM
It must be April Fools Day!
I see that Dominic is probably a member of that charming deeply misogynist, and elitist outfit opus dei. The dark activities of which are described here: http://www.odan.org
Also google the title: 10 Shocking Truths About opus dei.
Posted by Daffy Duck, Friday, 30 December 2016 11:15:50 AM
Conservatives lost the plot when they established 'small government'.. Ragan/Thatcher.
They abandoned support for the people and stopped keeping the Bastards honest.They were also hijacked by the religious minority.
I cannot see the far right 'Conservatives' surviving They will either leave the Liberal Party and then become yet another 'Family First ' with little support... or .. they will take over the Liberal Party.
If that happened, then the Liberals would wither and die. They would then be overtaken by a true centralist Party.
This 'centralist' party may even presently exist , to be morphed into that new Party.. who knows.
Whatever the case, The type of Far Right Religious "Conservative" cause being pushed by Bernardi /Christensen and Abetz will always be a poorly supported fringe group by the Voters.
Posted by Aspley, Friday, 30 December 2016 11:18:11 AM