The Forum > Article Comments > Britain rebuffs Abbas' call to apologise for Balfour Declaration > Comments
Britain rebuffs Abbas' call to apologise for Balfour Declaration : CommentsBy David Singer, published 28/12/2016
It demonstrates Britain's vital role in creating a homeland for the Jewish people. And it is an anniversary we will be marking with pride.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
Another attempt to rewrite history by an idiot that denies the holocaust.
Posted by Shadow Minister, Wednesday, 28 December 2016 7:47:25 AM
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All