 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > Britain rebuffs Abbas' call to apologise for Balfour Declaration > Comments

Britain rebuffs Abbas' call to apologise for Balfour Declaration : Comments

By David Singer, published 28/12/2016

It demonstrates Britain's vital role in creating a homeland for the Jewish people. And it is an anniversary we will be marking with pride.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
Another attempt to rewrite history by an idiot that denies the holocaust.
Posted by Shadow Minister, Wednesday, 28 December 2016 7:47:25 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy