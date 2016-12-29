 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum > Article Comments > On regulating banking and financial services > Comments

On regulating banking and financial services : Comments

By Max Atkinson, published 29/12/2016

ASIC’s ability to protect the public is compromised by a culture of confidentiality and by the fact that, as a government agency, it cannot publicly question current business practice.

Ho hum, more economic illiteracy from the leftards.

Max: economic calculation argument:
“Economic Calculation in the Socialist Commonwealth” by Ludwig von Mises
https://mises.org/system/tdf/Economic%20Calculation%20in%20the%20Socialist%20Commonwealth_Vol_2_3.pdf?file=1&type=document

*Learn* to *understand* what you're talking about, you fool.

AFTER AND NOT BEFORE you can accurately represent what it is, and refute it, THEN is the time to baldly assume the omniscience, benevolence and omnipotence of government power. As it is, you are merely displaying your superstitious irrational faith in economic arguments that you aren't even aware of, don't understand, and which were refuted 100 years ago.

"even from seemingly universal values which hold that the interests of all citizens have equal importance."

Gibberish.

So all other citizens are equally entitled to your salary and home are they?

What's the answer?
Posted by Jardine K. Jardine, Thursday, 29 December 2016 12:15:18 PM
