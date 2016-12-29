The Forum > Article Comments > On regulating banking and financial services > Comments
On regulating banking and financial services : CommentsBy Max Atkinson, published 29/12/2016
ASIC’s ability to protect the public is compromised by a culture of confidentiality and by the fact that, as a government agency, it cannot publicly question current business practice.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
Posted by Jardine K. Jardine, Thursday, 29 December 2016 12:15:18 PM
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
Max: economic calculation argument:
“Economic Calculation in the Socialist Commonwealth” by Ludwig von Mises
https://mises.org/system/tdf/Economic%20Calculation%20in%20the%20Socialist%20Commonwealth_Vol_2_3.pdf?file=1&type=document
*Learn* to *understand* what you're talking about, you fool.
AFTER AND NOT BEFORE you can accurately represent what it is, and refute it, THEN is the time to baldly assume the omniscience, benevolence and omnipotence of government power. As it is, you are merely displaying your superstitious irrational faith in economic arguments that you aren't even aware of, don't understand, and which were refuted 100 years ago.
"even from seemingly universal values which hold that the interests of all citizens have equal importance."
Gibberish.
So all other citizens are equally entitled to your salary and home are they?
What's the answer?