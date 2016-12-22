The Forum > Article Comments > 18C requires non-racial remit without curbs on free speech > Comments
18C requires non-racial remit without curbs on free speech : CommentsBy Tim Wilson, published 22/12/2016
So abuse on public transport would be covered. But projecting challenging ideas - even those that offend, insult or humiliate, bringing culture shame - in newspapers wouldn't.
You can offend 'Whites' as much as you like , irrespective of your race.
On that basis alone , the entire act should be reviewed whilst 18(c) is being abolished.