 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > 18C requires non-racial remit without curbs on free speech > Comments

18C requires non-racial remit without curbs on free speech : Comments

By Tim Wilson, published 22/12/2016

So abuse on public transport would be covered. But projecting challenging ideas - even those that offend, insult or humiliate, bringing culture shame - in newspapers wouldn't.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
The act is absurd because 'White' is obviously not a 'Race'.

You can offend 'Whites' as much as you like , irrespective of your race.

On that basis alone , the entire act should be reviewed whilst 18(c) is being abolished.
Posted by Aspley, Thursday, 22 December 2016 10:09:01 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
Well reasoned and reasonable argument Tim!

If changes are envisaged, then they need to meet just two tests? Equality before the law, and the any reasonable person test?

Other than that, what our racial vilification law can morph into, is a form of reverse apartheid? Some might even argue, we're there now?
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Thursday, 22 December 2016 10:27:53 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
White is not a race, but a color! Ditto black!

But Caucasian is, so is Australian Aborigine, Chinese, Japanese, Indonesian, Celtic and Malaysian!
Just to mention a few.
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Thursday, 22 December 2016 10:35:05 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
No tinkering; get rid of this filthy piece of totalitarian bullying. If there is one way to guarantee race hatred it is 18c. The constant harping on race in this country really gets people's backs up. Even people who never give a thought to other people's race are being led to believe that certain people 'need' protection: that they are not morally and intellectually strong enough to withstand or join the society they live in. There is also the suggestions that majority Australians are barbarians, needing constant surveillance, policing and education. Section 18c and the race obsession of policians and elites is an insult to all Australians of all races.
Posted by ttbn, Thursday, 22 December 2016 10:42:26 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
when cases are brought against the biggest racist in this country we might be able to accept that the law is not an ass. Everyone knows and many experience daily being called a white c or a white slut. Until we have judges with half a brain and treat all Australians equally under the law then contempt will be shown for the political elite, law makers and especially the corrupt lawyers who cash in on the victim industry. The simple fact is that excuses are made for the leftist racist bigots while the slightest smell of a few dollars is extracted from the average man. Just look at those vilified uni students along with cartoonist pointing out home truths.
Posted by runner, Thursday, 22 December 2016 11:05:17 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
If anyone is interested in listening to an extremely effective speech defending Free Speech, I would recommend the Oxford debate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BtWrljX9HRA&t=141s

Oddly enough, the speaker is Brendan O'Neill, a self described "old time Communist". Brendan claims in other speeches that he has made that a schism is appearing within the Left itself, between those who have traditionally fought against the Establishment for individual liberty, and those who now embrace the authority of the Establishment as they become more influential within it.
Posted by LEGO, Monday, 26 December 2016 5:49:34 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy