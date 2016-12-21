The Forum > Article Comments > How far would you really go for the Syrians? > Comments
How far would you really go for the Syrians? : Comments
By Marieke Jacobs, published 21/12/2016
The harsh reality is that millions of Syrians simply won't be able to live in Syria in the foreseeable future. Which means they will have to live elsewhere.
"How far would you really go for the Syrians" ? I wouldn't cross the road. And, I'm glad to see that the West has kept its nose out of out of the horrible place.
Posted by ttbn, Wednesday, 21 December 2016 8:55:34 AM
Climate change Was a 'trigger' for the Syrian civil war?? Now I really am confused. I think that I am with ttbn on this one.
Posted by Prompete, Wednesday, 21 December 2016 9:10:04 AM
"We must make the atrocities stop" = "somebody should do something".
Ms Jacobs says: "At present, our collective moral imperative seems fixated on stopping the bloodshed in Aleppo, evacuating woman [sic] and children to safe places, and providing aid packages to meet the immediate needs of Syrian people." Good idea.
"These demands are unquestionably necessary and speak to the moral framework of modern society. Yet they are focussed on providing short-term solutions to the atrocities of modern warfare, while avoiding broader (and perhaps more uncomfortable) questions around the future of the Syrian people." There's only one "moral framework"and one "society" and it's uniform in every way and has a set of agreed ethical standards and moral principles?
Uh, no; but without reading further, we know where this is going: another demand for massive immigration and a new ghetto of another taxpayer-supported underclass to curdle and fester with resentment and hostility towards the host country.
Yes, here it is: "...millions of people won't be able to live in Syria for the foreseeable future. Which means they will have to live elsewhere. In other countries. In our countries." I don't know how many countries Ms Jacobs owns, but she's slipped from identifying one society to "our countries", which, I'm guessing, she will expect to pay the costs.
She says "the United States, Bosnia, Germany, France - are doing the exact opposite and calling for tougher immigration laws." Gee, I wonder why they'd do that? Is there a common thread in their thinking, do you reckon? Recent bad experiences, maybe?
She says, "our compassion for the Syrian people is limited to their basic human rights... But do we care enough to offer them a chance at resettlement in nations - our nations - that aren't afflicted by genocide, war and terror?" Umm, "basic human rights" yes, the rest, no. Note Ms Jacobs defines no limits to this potential burden.
She wants us to see "Syrians as global Muslim citizens." Fine. And the Muslim nations which have done little to nothing to support refugees from Muslim conflicts can step up and do their share.
Posted by calwest, Wednesday, 21 December 2016 9:17:02 AM
I've been supporting the legitimate government of Syria since day one.
Aleppo is now liberated and the people are dancing in the streets.
http://youtu.be/uYPDSuNljUY
If people had've supported Assad from the beginning instead of listening to corporate media BS; and if the West wasn't arming the terrorists itself, then the war wouldn't have lasted 6 months.
If Assad falls the place would be turned over to jihadi's just like in Libya.
Don't waste your time worrying about all those dead kids, as sad as it is.
With the US and the UK arming groups for its own objectives, there will be plenty more dead and maimed women and kids yet to happen that you should be more concerned with.
http://youtu.be/I8mA0h7dCKI
Posted by Armchair Critic, Wednesday, 21 December 2016 9:47:21 AM
'And to acknowledge the role of climate change (a global phenomena disproportionally driven by rich western nations), in helping trigger the war in the first place.'
It is Christmas not 1 April.
Posted by runner, Wednesday, 21 December 2016 10:23:08 AM
Depends! It's a vexed question. Given my druthers I'd stop the war; and the killing and dying! As would any other halfway decent human being.
And given the means I'd rebuild their broken homes, mend their broken bodies, bury their dead, light their homes and turn their homeland into a garden of eden! Only one power can mend their broken spirits! The power of love! But that is noticeable by its complete absence in the corridors of power! That's how far I'd want to go!
But, I don't have the power nor the means! Only God can make a tree and defeat the power of evil, that now controls so much of our world. As does cruel words.
Decisive resolute unflinching Leadership could have ended this conflict years ago! Leadership Like that on display during the Cuban Missile Crisis! Sadly, those that might have helped, wouldn't! Now there's SFA to save!
And given it's just as easy to say a kind word as a cruel one. I'd like a few of the key players to try something different, even if new and novel? Given, what is being done or agreed to now isn't working! It's Christmas!
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Wednesday, 21 December 2016 10:58:57 AM