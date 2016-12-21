The Forum > Article Comments > The year the music stopped > Comments
The year the music stopped : CommentsBy Everald Compton, published 21/12/2016
Malcolm Turnbull has reached rock bottom and few now listen to anything that he says. No matter whether people are left, right, centre or swingers.
The malodorous Angela Merkel and the boy bimbo Justin Trudeau are "the only genuine leaders left in the entire world"? Merkel, the woman who has single handedly destroyed Europe and Trudeau, the fanboy of the murderous dictator Fidel Castro? They're "the only genuine leaders"? God help us all.
Not-for-profit organisations are, in Compton's view, going to replace both government departments and private companies, which are characterised by "greed, corruption and incompetence". Nice smear. No evidence provided. And he hasn't noticed that private enterprise has been the engine of jobs, profit, growth and a pretty stable economy over the entire history of this country since colonial times.
Compton says: "We must face the unpalatable fact that we have to pay more tax to get our debt and deficit into order and make funds available for the a vast program of infrastructure that has been neglected for decades. This will create jobs and make our industries competitive and it must include drought proofing the continent." Our industries become competitive via higher taxes? Good grief.
So, no chance of reducing, let alone stopping the hysterical government spending that has characterised the governments of Rudd, Gillard and Turnbull. Hell, what's another billion dollars gifted to despots, dictators and tyrants in third world countries to "stop climate change"? That money will go straight into their back pockets, thank you very much, Australia.
And perhaps the most loopy proposition of all: we can remove "the scourge of inequality" by caring more. A bit light on for detail there, Everald.
Any idea how "caring" is going to fix the problem you identify, when inequality has been characteristic of every human society since forever? Maybe we should squeeze our eyes shut and "care" a bit harder.
But Compton did make one valid point: nobody is listening to Turnbull's waffle any more and he is beyond redemption.