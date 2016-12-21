 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
By Everald Compton, published 21/12/2016

Malcolm Turnbull has reached rock bottom and few now listen to anything that he says. No matter whether people are left, right, centre or swingers.

Another loopy Compton fantasy.

The malodorous Angela Merkel and the boy bimbo Justin Trudeau are "the only genuine leaders left in the entire world"? Merkel, the woman who has single handedly destroyed Europe and Trudeau, the fanboy of the murderous dictator Fidel Castro? They're "the only genuine leaders"? God help us all.

Not-for-profit organisations are, in Compton's view, going to replace both government departments and private companies, which are characterised by "greed, corruption and incompetence". Nice smear. No evidence provided. And he hasn't noticed that private enterprise has been the engine of jobs, profit, growth and a pretty stable economy over the entire history of this country since colonial times.

Compton says: "We must face the unpalatable fact that we have to pay more tax to get our debt and deficit into order and make funds available for the a vast program of infrastructure that has been neglected for decades. This will create jobs and make our industries competitive and it must include drought proofing the continent." Our industries become competitive via higher taxes? Good grief.

So, no chance of reducing, let alone stopping the hysterical government spending that has characterised the governments of Rudd, Gillard and Turnbull. Hell, what's another billion dollars gifted to despots, dictators and tyrants in third world countries to "stop climate change"? That money will go straight into their back pockets, thank you very much, Australia.

And perhaps the most loopy proposition of all: we can remove "the scourge of inequality" by caring more. A bit light on for detail there, Everald.

Any idea how "caring" is going to fix the problem you identify, when inequality has been characteristic of every human society since forever? Maybe we should squeeze our eyes shut and "care" a bit harder.

But Compton did make one valid point: nobody is listening to Turnbull's waffle any more and he is beyond redemption.
Posted by calwest, Wednesday, 21 December 2016 8:36:22 AM
Justin Trudeau a true leader ..if you believe this I must read the rest of this article a lot more critically ..what initially seemed somewhat sensible will now be viewed more sceptically! About all Justin Trudeau lead in was the fulsome praise of the tyrant dictator Fidel Castro! Bah humbug Evan! I won't spend time justifying my comments. It's Christmas and more important things to do than remonstrate with sheer ignorance!
Posted by Denny, Wednesday, 21 December 2016 8:41:44 AM
Now we know the man's problem - Scotch whisky.
Posted by ttbn, Wednesday, 21 December 2016 8:49:50 AM
Touche, ttbn!!
Posted by calwest, Wednesday, 21 December 2016 9:20:54 AM
There is no doubt that Malcolm is One Nations best weapon. As long as he clings to the spot he won by treachery One Nation will grow in influence and numbers. How ironic that more can now be achieved through Malcolm than Tony on immigration and the gw scam. That is because as I have stated before that Malcolm is the head and Pauline the neck.
Posted by runner, Wednesday, 21 December 2016 10:28:01 AM
You are right there Everald, Turnbull is past it, but mate, I think when it comes to Turnbull & you, the race for being past it was a dead heat.

Your suggestion that the lady who welcomed a million Muslim economic invaders into her country is a great leader, leaves me wondering if you missed your last medication.

Time to put the pen down mate.
Posted by Hasbeen, Wednesday, 21 December 2016 11:01:47 AM
