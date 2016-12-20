The Forum > Article Comments > The end of coal is nigh – someone just needs to tell the Turnbull government > Comments
The end of coal is nigh – someone just needs to tell the Turnbull government : CommentsBy Suzanne Harter, published 20/12/2016
The senate committee recommends a comprehensive national energy transition plan for the orderly retirement of coal fired power generation.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- ›
- All
When comparing Australia's power with other countries I wish green groups would be honest and explain how those other countries can generate power with less fossil fuel.
The Greenies are ignoring an inconvenient truth that those countries use Nuke and dams to make up the difference, two thing they are very opposed to. the author appears to be from the USA.
USA.
Coal = 33%
Natural gas = 33%
Nuclear = 20%
Hydropower = 6%
Other renewables = 7%
Biomass = 1.6%
Geothermal = 0.4%
Solar = 0.6%
Wind = 4.7%
Petroleum = 1%
Other gases = <1%