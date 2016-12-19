The Forum > Article Comments > Trump's victory - what it says to us > Comments
Trump's victory - what it says to us : CommentsBy Saral Sarkar, published 19/12/2016
Large masses of relatively deprived and highly frustrated citizens of the rich countries are not looking forward to a better future in a democratic-leftist or eco-technological utopia.
Good article. It is quite weird how most clothes are from overseas when everyone should be wearing Australian woollen shirts and jumpers pretty much all the time as they look better and it would employ 1000's of rural people.
Posted by progressive pat, Monday, 19 December 2016 8:49:49 AM
Certainly Chinese clothing is rubbish: poorly fitting, mis-sized, buttons falling off at first use, and shapeless after the first wash. Even the well known and once respected Australian labels are unecceptable now that they are made on the cheap in China; and they still cost as much as they did when they were made here properly. The people who gain from cheap-labour countries are the brand owners, not Australian consumers who have to make do with much more poorer quality than they were used to before globalisation, the very worst thing to be inflicted on us after multiculturalism and and high immigration.
Posted by ttbn, Monday, 19 December 2016 9:27:05 AM
Trump, as an Alpha Male, rich, powerful and famous, attracting ever younger wives* under prenups.
- probably does not feel privileged to be blessed by a self-regarding academic resident in Germany who writes about Eco-Socialism.
* http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Trump#Personal_life
Posted by plantagenet, Monday, 19 December 2016 11:21:17 AM
I do find it interesting that every time I read pieces like this they prove that Academics have less idea of the likely results of or reasons for world actions than the janitor at their universities.
The fact that they live in the same incestuous environment both at work & in their private lives, means they have almost no contact with the real world. This is probably intentional, so their little bubbles which hold their feelings of superiority don't get accidentally deflated.
Just like computers, GIGO.
Posted by Hasbeen, Monday, 19 December 2016 12:16:55 PM
Trump's alleged victory must be investigated to see how much was down to hacking, dead voters and such and how much was the result of Honest ballots?
As always, America has the finest democracy money can buy!
Trump may now be president elect, but has to deliver on his promises to keep the role! And he is not completely over the line until the members say he is!
That said, some of his predecessors had equally questionable morals or ethics? Just none as comfortable as he seems to be with Russia? And few as seeming hostile to China and Chinese interests?
He may not be as all powerful as he believes he is, and can be impeached and even lose office if he oversteps his role? No doubt he will have to watch his P's and Q's.
A thousand eyes will be watching and dissecting his every move or nuanced word! And he will be called to think on his feet and assume unaccustomed democracy.
His history of accepting advice is very poor? And not a good look for a man who could risk annihilating the world with a single bad call?
I don't see a leader, just an apparent hustler with an unenviable reputation, whose verbal promises, not worth the paper they're written on?
He's no Jack Kennedy, but could prove my assessment of him as an honorable man wrong? In which case I'll be pleased as a dog with two tails to wag and readily eat my words!
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Monday, 19 December 2016 12:46:40 PM
Sarai has certainly demonstrated in this article that he cannot think straight.
The main benefit of Trump’s success was that the criminal opposing him was not elected. At least he sees that the criminal’s supporters should stop their ridiculous chanting in the streets.
The author is a climate fraud supporter, using the puerile “save the planet” slogan. He must be aware that the IPCC have failed miserably in their assertions of human caused effect on climate, but he continues to support it.
Trump will at least oppose the climate fraud to avert the economic disaster the fraud promoters would wreak on the country. They are rid of the fraud supporting, anti-American Obama, and have averted the disaster of the criminal Clinton.
Posted by Leo Lane, Monday, 19 December 2016 1:12:55 PM