Eucalypt politics
By Anica Niepraschk, published 22/12/2016
This is just a symptom of a prevalent phenomenon of Australian politics: it is rarely about values but often about power.
However, the blah about "young country" and no time to "establish a political system" is ignorant gibberish from someone who knows nothing about Australia or history. Our system is based on the Westminster system of our British forebears. There is no better system in the world, and all of our problems lie not with it, but with the idiots who abuse it and the Australian people - politicians.
Anica Niepraschk seems to have been imbibing the oil of the eucalpytus she fancifully waffles about.