Coetzee and moral principles

Coetzee and moral principles : Comments

By Peter Sellick, published 19/12/2016

The project of a rationally derived ethical system has been shown to be a fantasy. Not only does it presume that such a universal system could be formulated, it also presumes that people could act according to such formulations.

Perhaps I am a bit thick but what is this essay really all about, apart from Sells usual confusions.
Meanwhile these two references provide an all-inclusive Understanding of our relationship, and moral responsibilities to the non-human inhabitants of this mostly non-human world.
http://www.openfield.earth
http://www.sacredforests.earth
Posted by Daffy Duck, Monday, 19 December 2016 5:20:39 PM
Yes, Daffy you are a bit thick.
Posted by Sells, Monday, 19 December 2016 8:30:10 PM
There used to be some graffiti in Fitzroy that said" All you Christians who really believe go to the Baachus Marsh African Lion Park and test your beliefs". I think this writer could ponder on this a bit too.
Posted by JBowyer, Monday, 19 December 2016 8:35:50 PM
Excellent article; beautifully written, challenging to anyone interested in the nature of moral and political argument - worth reading again and thinking about. Max Atkinson
Posted by maxat, Wednesday, 28 December 2016 8:25:07 AM
