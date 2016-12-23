The Forum > Article Comments > Preserving our forests should be a top priority > Comments
Preserving our forests should be a top priority : CommentsBy Dimity Williams and Katherine Barraclough, published 23/12/2016
The magnificent old growth forests of East Gippsland are a national treasure. Yet state-endorsed logging continues in this region, undermining the rich tapestry of plants and animals that support human health.
Old growth logging is essentially mining of living things. We don't pretend iron ores bodies will grow back like a Magic Pudding but foresters do. You'd think by the 21st century it would be all plantation timber. The fact that plantation blue gums don't make good enough timber seems to be an admission they can't do it sustainably. Many split logs from ancient trees go to the chipper to make paper which within weeks rots or burns back to the atmosphere. We are treating national treasures as if they were a backyard vegie patch.