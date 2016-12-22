 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum > Article Comments > The persecution of Christians in the Middle East > Comments

The persecution of Christians in the Middle East : Comments

By Alon Ben-Meir, published 22/12/2016

The fact that there is rampant unemployment, limited opportunities for higher education, and that tens of millions of Muslims live in poverty all fosters a sense of resentment against other minorities.

Well reasoned analysis of what seems an insoluble problem?

The heart of which seems to lay within the ABSOLUTE INABILITY of FUNDAMENTAL Islam to peacefully coexist with itself, let alone, less hostile belief systems?

Once we've accepted that inescapable fact? We will be able to do what we need do, to excise this cancer, via precise surgical removal, from the face of a very sick planet?

Sadly, there can never be peace until that's done!
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Thursday, 22 December 2016 11:34:55 AM
The Goverment of Iran and Saudi Arabia are totally undemocratic in fact both are run by particularly filthy people. Disgusting individuals both cruel and without any morals. Both countries being muslim makes it infinitely worse.
My suggestion is accept no nationals from either country in Australia. If the EU, USA and Australia did this it would only inconvenience the rich people who profit from these regimes.
Alternatively do not worry, keep going as we are. Until we get a One Nation government who will do what the majority thinks is a good idea.
Posted by JBowyer, Thursday, 22 December 2016 12:15:31 PM
The problem is coming closer to home.
The recent troubles in Indonesia are the result of the intolerance
of the Salafist branch of Islam pushed by Saudi Arabia and other
Gulf countries;

Salafism -- from salaf, "ancestors" or "predecessors" in Arabic --
urges the emulation of the first three generations of the Islamic
prophet Mohammad's companions, and Mohammad himself. It is often
deemed the most fundamentalist interpretation of Islam.

I think the author is having himself on if he thinks that the Arab
world can be changed. To do so will need the Koran to be rewritten.
Now to even suggest that makes me liable to Sharia punishment of
death and trial. In such a trial evidence of blasphemy cannot be
produced because that means producing blasphemy.

This is the reasoning of moslems. So what chance do you think there
is of changing moslem intolerance of other religions when to do so
means changing the Koran which is impossible because it is written by Allah.
Posted by Bazz, Thursday, 22 December 2016 2:30:46 PM
Gosh, shame that the all-powerful Abrahamic God and Jesus don't seem to lift a finger to protect followers.
Posted by Celivia, Thursday, 22 December 2016 9:48:16 PM
