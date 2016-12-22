The Forum > Article Comments > The persecution of Christians in the Middle East > Comments
The persecution of Christians in the Middle East : CommentsBy Alon Ben-Meir, published 22/12/2016
The fact that there is rampant unemployment, limited opportunities for higher education, and that tens of millions of Muslims live in poverty all fosters a sense of resentment against other minorities.
The heart of which seems to lay within the ABSOLUTE INABILITY of FUNDAMENTAL Islam to peacefully coexist with itself, let alone, less hostile belief systems?
Once we've accepted that inescapable fact? We will be able to do what we need do, to excise this cancer, via precise surgical removal, from the face of a very sick planet?
Sadly, there can never be peace until that's done!
Alan B.