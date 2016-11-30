 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > A primer on Islam and Islamism > Comments

A primer on Islam and Islamism : Comments

By Babette Francis, published 30/11/2016

It is not only a religion but a totalitarian political ideology which encompasses every detail of life including how one washes oneself.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  7. ...
  8. 26
  9. 27
  10. 28
  12. All
Failing to "manage" Pauline Hanson? What a self-opiniated, arrogant twerp Paul Kelly is. He, his colleagues in general, and our sleazy media are a disgrace: always whining about their own freedoms to operate, but trying to gag someone elected by the people to speak for them. Hanson is not to be managed by hasbeens like Kelly.

Babette Francis is too kind about the general ignorance of Islam in this country; Kelly and his kind know nothing about Islam; nor do Australian politicans, apart from Pauline Hanson, who has the guts to speak up about the threat. The shrillness of the morons criticising Peter Dutton for his truths about the ratty old autocrat, Malcolm Fraser and Lebanese no-goods clearly shows that dumb Australia still hasn't woken up to the truth about Islam and the menace it is to Australia and the West.
Posted by ttbn, Wednesday, 30 November 2016 10:34:32 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
as abhorrent as Islam is, so is socialism. That is why the left are so quick to cover up, hide and tolerate the intolerable. The left are also extremely intolerant of what is good and wholesome like families with a dad and a mum. Both socialism and Islam are death cults.
Posted by runner, Wednesday, 30 November 2016 10:40:54 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
I remember reading a scholarly expose of Islam a while ago in which it was claimed that if Muslims are challenged to deny their beliefs, then according to the Quran is is all right for them to lie. I would therefore take with a grain of salt, the low figures of Muslims who don't like what ISIS is doing. Beware of the Trojan horse within our midst.

David
Posted by VK3AUU, Wednesday, 30 November 2016 12:04:48 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
Babette. A most enlightening essay. I was once asked if I could identify a 'moderate' Muslim or "where are the 'moderate mulsim voices?. Thinking of an answer, I was compelled to distinguish, not between a shia or sunni (no caps on those nouns you notice) muslim, but to ask, "is the person a 'Meccan' or a 'Medinan' muslim?.
As there is no 'official' delineation between the two in the muslim community, perhaps it would be a possible way to commence a conversation? Until there is that distinction, I think it would be unwise to allow any into the country. Our humanitarian or Syrian quota could be readily filled with Christian, Minoan, zadiki and a number of other 'non-muslim sects.
Posted by Prompete, Wednesday, 30 November 2016 12:49:07 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
The majority of the world's Muslims live in 4 countries - Indonesia, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.

Two of those countries oppressed their women so much that at some time they made one their leader.

Nevertheless they are all judged globally on the extremist cultural practices of a small number of members.

Islam (like Judaeism) is a Law-Giving religion from the Middle East that tells adherents how to conduct themselves in their daily lives.

Christianity (also a Middle Eastern religion - a breakaway Jewish sect) claims to do the same but it's only paid basic lip-service by its followers.

They all practice self-righteousness but only one sells itself door-to-door.

Runner - a religion that eagerly looks forward to a global apocalypse with the subsequent slaughter and eternal torture of all non-believers, that insists that redemption can only be achieved via human sacrifice, that murdered it's own God, that uses a symbol of torture and death as a logo and practices symbolic ceremonial cannibalism rituals - now THAT's what I would class as a Death Cult!
Posted by rache, Wednesday, 30 November 2016 2:06:59 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
Rache you have no clue when it comes to Islam, have no moral base to draw from secularism and then try and represent Christianity. Give us a break.
Posted by runner, Wednesday, 30 November 2016 3:08:47 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  7. ...
  8. 26
  9. 27
  10. 28
  12. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy